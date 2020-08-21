Bend woman cashes in after $1 million Powerball ticket sat in her purse for weeks

When Shelley Arnold of Bend realized she had won $1 million playing Powerball no one could see how happy she was.

“I was at Safeway and when I realized I won $1 million, my husband and the clerk couldn’t see how happy I was because I had a mask on!” she said. “I was very happy, in fact, I didn’t believe it.”

Not only did Arnold use the self-serve Lottery ticket scanner, she also had the clerk scan it, and she checked the numbers again at home.

“The funny part is that I had that ticket just lying in my purse for weeks,” she said. “I didn’t even realize I had a $1 million ticket sitting in there!”

Arnold purchased her ticket at the Safeway on Century Drive when she was getting groceries.

She said she was a long-time Powerball player, winning $4 here and there, but not thinking she would win a big jackpot.

“I always said I would be fine just matching five numbers,” she said. “Yes, I would’ve gotten a big jackpot if I had hit the Powerball, but this is great. I have no complaints.”

Safeway officials said they always like it when one of their customers wins a Lottery prize.

“We are so thrilled for Shelley,” said Jill McGinnis, director of communications and public affairs for Safeway. “Our employees work so hard, now more than ever. I can’t think of a better time for her to win. I hope that she feels a great sense of security because of this – and has some fun too!”

Arnold’s quick-pick ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball, so she won $1 million. Her numbers were 06-25-36-43-48 and she didn’t have the Powerball of 24. She joins other Oregon Lottery winners who have won more than $38 billion in prizes since 1985.

Arnold claimed her prize after making an appointment with the Oregon Lottery.

Since the Oregon Lottery began selling tickets on April 25, 1985, it has earned more than $12 billion for economic development, public education, state parks, Veterans services, Outdoor School and watershed enhancements.