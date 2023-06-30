▶️ Bend woman wins ‘I Survived Bear Grylls’ reality TV show

by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

Sarah Grover Worley is the proprietor of Good Drop Wine Shoppe in downtown Bend. She also just happens to be a winner of famous survivalist Bear Grylls’ newest reality TV show, “I Survived Bear Grylls.”

“At this time I have no survival skills, except I can open a wine bottle anywhere,” Worley said.

The show pits five competitors against each other. They compete in simulated survival challenges inspired by some of Grylls’ most daring adventures.

After a lengthy interview process, Worley was tasked at making her very own survival video for Grylls that got her selected.

“I met everybody that we would be competing against,” Worley said. “My first thought when I met them all was ‘I sure as hell hope I’m smarter,’ because these were very young, active people, and I flew out the day after my 50th birthday.”

Worley faced several challenges most would likely never attempt. She says the worst was having to eat certain animal organs.

“Yes folks, they are real. They are not some fake food, that has been made up to look like some terrible awful stuff,” Worley said.

So why sign up to do this in the first place?

“Some people have a bucket list. I go through life with a ‘(expletive) it’ list,” Worley said.

Sarah beat out four other competitors for $10,000 and her very own survivor machete, signed by Grylls.