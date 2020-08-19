Bend woman arrested on drunk driving charges after crashing into parked car

A Bend woman was arrested on drunk driving charges late Wednesday night after she crashed into a parked car and rolled her Jeep, according to police.

Cpl. Josh Spano said officers were dispatched to a one-car crash at 13th and Portland Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Witnesses called 911 reporting a woman was trapped inside her vehicle.

Police arrived to find 34-year-old Ashley Louise Owen, obviously intoxicated, with minor injuries, Spano said. She was taken to St. Charles for treatment.

Officers learned Owens was driving east on NW Portland when she crashed her Jeep Renegade into a parked car. The crash pushed the car a significant distance and caused Owen’s Jeep to overturn. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

Spano said officers gathered some evidence at the scene and Owen was cited and released at the hospital on DUII charges, reckless driving and second-degree criminal mischief.