Bend woman arrested on drunk driving charges after crash injures 2

A Bend woman was arrested on drunk driving charges Thursday night after police say she caused a crash that injured two people.

The incident happened around 7:45 at NE Azure Avenue and NE Highway 20.

Cpl. Josh Spano said officers arrived and determined 24-year-old Anne Marie Perrault and a passenger were going east on Highway 20 when she lost control of her 1990 Mercedes, went over the median and ended up facing west in the westbound lanes of Highway 20.

Perrault’s car was then rear-ended at a high rate of speed by a 1993 Volkswagen Cabriolet. The crash totaled both cars injured two men, one seriously, in the VW.

Both men were wre taken to St. Charles for treatment.

Spano said Perrault was visibly intoxicated and at the conclusion of a DUII investigation she was arrested.

Police seized some evidence and Perrault was cited and released for DUII, reckless driving, second-degree assault and fourth-degree assault.