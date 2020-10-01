Bend woman arrested on drug charges after deputies seize meth, heroin

A Bend woman was arrested on drug charges Tuesday after an ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal drugs in Deschutes County.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Doug Sullivan said the street crimes unit had been investigating 39-year-old Ila Huff and learned she was returning to the area in possession of drugs.

Detectives saw Huff traveling in a Mitsubishi Endeavor southbound on Hwy 97 near Terrebonne.

She was stopped near Lower Bridge Way on Hwy 97.

A Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office K9, Masa, and his partner Deputy Ben Bartness responded and alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle Huff was traveling in.

A subsequent search of Huff revealed she was in possession of about one and a half ounces of suspected heroin and about one ounce of methamphetamine, Sullivan said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Huff was issued a criminal citation in lieu of custody on multiple charges including possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, third-degree theft.

The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office street crimes unit focuses on enforcement on street-level drug cases and quality of life issues connected to property crimes throughout Deschutes County.