Bend woman arrested for spitting at officer, leading police on slow-speed chase

Bend Police officers early Friday morning had to break out the driver-side truck window and use a WRAP restraint device to arrest a woman after a wild series of events that started with a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Lt. Clint Burleigh said the incident started at 1:45 a.m. when a Bend Police corporal responded to the suspicious vehicle at the entrance of Pilot Butte State Park off Highway 20 East.

Burleigh said when the corporal made contact with the woman, identified as 46-year-old Buffy Thomasson, she spat at him.

She refused, closed her window and moved her truck in a manner that put the corporal in fear of being hit.

Thomasson drove away, briefly stopping in the westbound lanes of Highway 20. She then turned left on NE 11th St. before turning west on Franklin.

Bend Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office pursued Thomasson at a slow speed, Burleigh said.

An officer deployed spike strips, which caused one of her tires to deflate, but she continued driving toward downtown.

Thomasson turned onto NW Wall St. when officers were able to identify her and decided to terminate the pursuit.

At 2:30 a.m., a Bend Police officer spotted the truck on the NW Newport Bridge where it was blocking the road. Officers blocked traffic to arrest Thomasson.

Burleigh said officers had to break out the window and restrain her due to the behaviors she was demonstrating at the time. She was not injured, he said.

She was taken to jail and booked on multiple charges including aggravated harassment, interfering with a police officer, reckless driving and assault of a public safety officer.