Bend PD: Woman arrested after pointing gun at driver

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was arrested Tuesday morning after she allegedly pointed a gun at a driver.

Police say they got the call from 27th Street and Bear Creek Road in NE Bend around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported the woman had pulled a handgun on the driver before leaving the scene.

Authorities say they found the woman minutes later at the corner of 3rd Street and Franklin Avenue.

Bend PD say she was booking on charges of menacing and carrying a concealed weapon, after finding a handgun located in her purse.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Cougar sighting in NW Bend neighborhood. Police caution community to be aware

RELATED: DCSO: Primary suspect identified in downtown Bend homicide, search continues