3 Central Oregonians among 25 reported COVID deaths; 834 new cases

There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,381, Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Oregon’s 5,364th COVID-19 related death is a 97-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Sept. 17 and died Oct. 22 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,365th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Oct. 10 and died Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 5,377th COVID-19 related death is a 49-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Oct. 26 and died Dec. 7 at St. Charles Bend. She had no underlying conditions.

OHA reported 834 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 400,188.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (66), Clatsop (6), Columbia (19), Coos (38), Crook (9), Curry (1), Deschutes (48), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (42), Jefferson (9), Josephine (23), Klamath (8), Lane (63), Lincoln (19), Linn (49), Malheur (4), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (125), Polk (25), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (86), Wheeler (9) and Yamhill (28).

COVID-19 hospitalizations

St. Charles reported it had 23 COVID patients Friday; three are in the ICU and on ventilators.

Of those 23 patients, 20 are not fully vaccinated.

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 392, which is 12 fewer than yesterday. There are 96 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 681 total (8% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,168 (7% availability).

12/10/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 57 (8%) 26 (7%) 7 (8%) 11 (12%) 3 (5%) 0 (0%) 2 (4%) 8 (31%) Adult non-ICU beds available 291 (7%) 34 (2%) 16 (3%) 89 (15%) 37 (8%) 6 (12%) 55 (13%) 54 (45%)

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here. If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Friday, OHA reported that 30,482 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Dec. 9.

Of that total, 2,181 were initial doses, 2,444 were second doses and 11,096 were third doses and booster doses.

The remaining 14,662 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Dec. 9.

The seven-day running average is now 23,919 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,614,066 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 116,374 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,353,104 doses of Moderna and 248,635 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,985,954 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,711,248 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.