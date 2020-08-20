▶️ Bend woman aims to return lost photo albums filled with old memories

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY

It was just like any other Monday at Ponderosa Park for Bend resident Lisa Payne.

That is, until she found something that didn’t belong.

“As we were backing the car in and getting our chairs out, we noticed two thick photo albums just thrown in the brush and the dirt,” Payne said. “And so we just picked them up, put them in the trunk and took them home with us.”

Payne soon discovered the albums were filled with photos of weddings, vacations and holidays, and she is determined to get them back to whoever the family inside may be.

“These are somebody’s memories,” Payne said. “And they shouldn’t be where they’re at and I should try and find out who they belong to.”

Payne says the photos seem to be from around 1990. Based on a Christmas card found inside, she believes the albums belonged to someone named Nancy E. Gregory.

Payne took to social media hoping to find Gregory locally, but so far, no leads.

“I just want to get them back to the rightful people,” Payne said. “There’s a lot of memories in there.”

If you have any idea who these albums belong to, let us know at info@centraloregondaily.com.