Bend winter warming shelter location secured; will house up to 70 people

The Shepherd’s House in Bend has secured a new location for a warming shelter this winter.

An old Opportunity Foundation thrift store on 2nd Street will be renovated to house up to 70 people each night – a jump from last year’s shelter that could only house 48 people.

The 10,000-square-foot shelter is a joint venture with the City of Bend, Deschutes County, and the Homeless Leadership Coalition with the help of federal funding.

Dave Notari, Director of Development, Shepherd’s House Ministries, said the hope is to open for 22 weeks beginning in late November or early December.

It will be open to men, women and families, Notari said, and will provide hot meals every morning and night.

The Shepherd’s House will provide blankets, sleeping bags, and food.

They hope to offer medical and mental health services as well.

Central Oregon Daily’s Meghan Glova will have more on the shelter tonight at 5 p.m.