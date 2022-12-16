Lace up your skates for Bend’s Winter Solstice Celebration Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation is hosting its Winter Solstice Celebration Friday night at the Pavilion from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m.

Those who bring a canned food item to donate to NeighborImpact Food Bank can get in for a $6 admission price including skate rental. The bank mostly needs canned meats, canned and boxed meals, peanut butter, canned or dried beans and peas, pasta, rice, cereal, canned fruits and fruit juice.

Twinkling lights will delight ice skaters. There will also be a special performance by the Bend Ice Figure Skating Club.

Holiday Skate sessions at the Pavilion will be available daily starting Saturday.

RELATED: Warren G among the big acts at Oregon WinterFest 2023