Have a coat to spare? Donate at Shepherd’s House this Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Shepherd’s House Ministries is asking the public to donate new or gently used winter clothes this Saturday at their office in Bend. They will go to Central Oregon’s homeless.

Items can include coats, thermals, pants, gloves, socks and more.

“And we’ll take anything but really heavy coats, something that can protect somebody from the elements, you know, because a lot of these people, they’re sleeping in tents, they’re sleeping under tarps. They need that extra layer of protection,” said Adam Black with Shepherd’s House.

The drive runs from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at 1854 NE Division Street. There is a drive-thru and a drop-off option. And those who go can get free coffee and donuts.

RELATED: Bend 2nd Street camp sweep: Some allowed to stay an extra couple of days

RELATED: Sisters community conversation event focuses on homelessness