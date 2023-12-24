▶️ VIDEO: Widgi Creek Christmas golf cart parade

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Widgi Creek neighborhood held its fourth annual Christmas golf cart parade last week.

“The parade was an absolute hit, capturing the hearts of all who attended and spreading immense holiday joy throughout our community,” said Heather Wells, who shared video of the parade with Central Oregon Daily News.

“The footage perfectly encapsulates the festive spirit, creativity, and camaraderie that made this year’s event truly exceptional. By showcasing our video, we hope to spread holiday cheer and inspire Central Oregon’s residents to embrace the same level of merriment during the entire holiday season,” Wells wrote in an email.

Editor’s note: The video originally contained music Central Oregon Daily News does not have rights to. We have replaced it with different music.