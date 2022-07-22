▶️ Kayaker performs CPR on man at Bend Whitewater Park

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man found floating face-down in the middle channel of the Deschutes River at Bend Whitewater Park was pulled out by a kayaker Thursday. That man’s condition is not known as of early Thursday afternoon.

Bend Police say the kayaker performed CPR on the victim, a man in his 50s. Police continued CPR when they arrived on scene.

The man was transported by ambulance and was alive at the time, police said.

There was no sign the man had a vessel with him. Police said there was also no indication there was anyone with him and there were no signs of other victims.

We will update this story as more information comes in.