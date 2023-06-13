▶️ ‘For the Health of It’ wellness event returns Tuesday in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The “For the Health of It” Health and Wellness Fair at the Larkspur Community Center returns Tuesday for its 17th year.

The event runs from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. It’s free and focuses on highlighting healthy resources and connections for members of the community.

More than 50 health and wellness providers will be in attendance, providing everything from free health screenings to giveaways. There will also be COVID vaccines and boosters available.

“I think, especially since COVID, a lot of people haven’t had the opportunity to make a lot of connections. So this is a great opportunity to to make a connection with somebody you haven’t seen for a long time. We get to have lunch together,” said Brenda Chilcott, Larkspur Community Center Facility Manager.

Organizers added that there’s something at the fair for all ages and interests.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: St. Charles nurses get ‘historic wage increases’ to avert strike