▶️ Bend Welcoming Week kicks off at The Commons on Brooks Street

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Welcoming week hosted by The City of Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee and Human Rights and Equity Commission kicked off at The Commons on Brooks Street Sunday Morning.

There are several events lined up throughout the week that celebrate inclusivity and belonging in Bend.

The City of Bend became a Welcoming City in 2017.

For a list of events happening for the rest of the week visit The City of Bend’s website.

