Bend weekly road construction report July 5-11

NE Burnside Avenue between NE 3rd Street and NE 4th Street for infrastructure improvements, full road closure with detour, 7/6/21 – 7/16/21

NE Wells Acres Road (from NE 27th Street to NE Weeping Willow Drive) – Underground electrical conduit construction. Daytime lane closures and flagging. Side street work also expected on NE Weeping Willow Drive and NE Brian Ray Ct. Temporary on-street parking restrictions in neighborhood. 6/28 to 7/30. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety

NW Sisemore Street (from NW Colorado to NW Florida Avenue) – Sidewalk, driveway and alley construction on the east side of the street only. Shoulder and alley closures. Temporary on-street parking restrictions. 6/28 – 7/23. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/streetsafety

Street preservation – Chipseal work will finish early next week. Colorado Avenue, Brookswood Boulevard, and Brosterhous Road will all see short term closures (detailed locations below). Head to our Street Preservation page for a list of projects. Colorado between SW Industrial Way and Century Drive Brookswood Boulevard between SW Reed Market Road and Buck Canyon Road Brosterhous Road between SE American Lane and SE Knott Road

Empire Avenue between Jamison Street and Britta Street for ODOT frontage improvements, single lane closure with lane shift, minimal impacts to traffic, 6/14/21 – 6/30/21

NE 8th Street between NE Marlon Place and NE Bennington Way for infrastructure installation, single lane closure with minimal impacts, begins 5/24/21

SW Simpson – Columbia intersection – Closed for Roundabout construction beginning May 17th – August. Full closure of intersection with detour. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/Columbia-roundabouts.

NE Butler Market – Purcell Intersection – closed for roundabout construction beginning May 3rd – mid September. This is part of the Empire Corridor Improvements Project. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/empire.

NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Chianti Lane and NW Shevlin Meadow Drive for infrastructure installation, full road closure, 4/12/21 – 7/30/21

Via Sandia Neighborhood Extension Project – Roads closed for Sewer main installation with local access, 5/17/21 – 8/30/21. For further information, visit bendoregon.gov/city-projects/infrastructure-projects/septic-to-sewer-conversion-program/via-sandia-east-lake-drive-orion-drive-sewer-project. East Lake Drive between Twin Lakes Loop and Newberry Drive Twin Lakes Loop Between SE 15th Street and Newberry Drive Via Sandia between Sky Harbor Drive and Cabin Court Cabin Ct between Via Sandia

SW Simpson Avenue between SW 15th Street and SW 18th Street for right of way improvements, full road closure with detour, 3/15/21 – 7/9/21

Newport Corridor Improvements Project – Various intersections along Newport Avenue to be closed due to updates in the water main and stormwater facilities. Road closures related to the project listed below. NW Nashville Ave between NW Drake Road and NW Newport Ave for infrastructure installation, full road closure, starting 4/5/21 Intersection of 9th Street and Newport Avenue for infrastructure installation, full roundabout closure with detour, starting 4/5/21 Newport Avenue between College Way and Juniper St for potholing activities, Lane shifts with intermittent flagging, 7/6/21 – 7/9/21, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m.

2021 Bend Criterion Series – special event occurring every Wednesday 7/7/21 – 7/28/21, 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. Multiple Road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crosby Drive between NW Skyline Ranch Rd NW Elwood Lane between NW Crosby Drive and NW Lolo Drive NW Lolo Drive between NW Elwood Lane and NW Skyline Ranch Road NW Skyline Ranch Road between NW Lolo Drive and NW Crosby Drive



NW Crossing Farmers Market – special event occurring every Saturday 6/5/21 – 10/16/21. Multiple road closures related to event (listed below). NW Crossing Drive between Mount Washington Drive and NW Crossing Drive (Circle) NW John Freemont between NW Ordiway Avenue and NW Fort Clatsop Street NW Fort Clatsop Street between NW Ordway Avenue and NW John Freemont Street



Future Road Closures:

Reed Market Road Bridge over Deschutes River closed between Mt. Bachelor Way and Alderwood Circle for bridge resurfacing, detour onto Colorado Avenue, 7/12/21 – 7/23/21 (Mon – Fri), 5 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Newport Avenue Bridge over Deschutes River closed between NW Brooks Street and NW Awbrey Road for bridge resurfacing, detour to Portland Avenue, 7/26/21 – 7/30/21

Work schedules are dependent on weather conditions and other factors. Always exercise increased caution within construction zones. Drivers should use designated detour routes. Nearby residential streets are for local traffic only.

Closures and detours in Bend are updated weekly at: bendoregon.gov/traffic

Find more information about street operations at: bendoregon.gov/streetpreservation

Weekly reports can be received via email by subscribing to Weekly Road and Traffic Reports at: bendoregon.gov/enews