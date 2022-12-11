▶️ Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon through late Sunday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service for up to five inches of new snow for Central Oregon.

Event: Winter Storm WarningAlert:

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5

inches.

RELATED: Snowplow operator shortage means more difficult winter driving conditions

RELATED: Heavy mountain snow and lingering showers through the weekend

RELATED: 7-Day Forecast

* WHERE…Central Oregon.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Instructions: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.