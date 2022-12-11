▶️ Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

People in cities across Central Oregon woke to a layer of snow several inches deep in places on Sunday morning, leading to power outages and road hazards.

The City of Bend announced on its Facebook page that street crews administered magnesium chloride to city streets, and started sanding and plowing roads at 5 a.m.

They recommend that members of the public report problem areas on the roads to bendoregon.gov/servicerequest.

The City of Madras posted on its Facebook page that all five of the Public Works snow plows were operating on Sunday morning amid the heavy snowfall.

Madras Police Department reported stuck vehicles, and downed power lines were noted near J St. and Grizzly Rd.

Pacific Power reported nearly 7,700 power outages across Central Oregon at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday morning.

By 11:45, that number had dropped to 4,159.

As of 11:30 a.m., Central Electric Cooperative also reported 3,781 outages across Central Oregon, which began between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Sunday morning.

To check the latest on power outages our region, visit the pages below:

Pacific Power outages: https://www.pacificpower.net/outages-safety.html

Central Electric Cooperative outages: https://outagemap.cec.coop:7576

A winter storm Winter Storm Warning was issued for Central Oregon through late Sunday.

Stay tuned to this page for the latest updates.