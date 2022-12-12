▶️ Redmond, Jefferson Co. schools, COCC closed Monday; Crook Co. on 2 hr. delay

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The following is updated as of 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Redmond and Jefferson County school districts and Central Oregon Community College announced Sunday night that there will be no classes or activities on Monday following the winter storm that dumped several inches of snow on Central Oregon.

Crook County Schools will be on a two-hour delay, the district said on Facebook.

All classes, programs and activities in the Redmond School District are canceled Monday. All Jefferson County School District 509J schools will also be closed Monday

COCC also said all classes and events are canceled and all campuses will be closed. All services and departments will be unavailable for the day.

RELATED: Central Oregon cities report downed trees, power outages amid winter weather

RELATED: Winter Storm Warning for Central Oregon through late Sunday

Here is where you can check the status of other Central Oregon school districts Sunday night and Monday morning to see how they are faring. If you are a parent in one of these districts, you’ll also want to see if your district has an email or text alert system to inform you of cancellations or delays.

Bend-La Pine School District (Website will have banner with closures and delay information if applicable)

https://www.bend.k12.or.us/district/news-events/alerts-updates

Or, call the hotline, which will be updated with weather delay or closure information: English 541-323-7669 or Spanish 541-355-0044.

Sisters School District

http://ssd6.org/

Culver School District

http://www.culver.k12.or.us/schools