▶️ 5 things to know Wednesday: Winter Storm Warning

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Oregon Cascades and parts of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Heavy mountain snow is expected and the ski areas will receive anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow. Winds will be a concern up in the Cascades gusting around 70 miles per hour or stronger up at Mt. Bachelor. The rest of the High Desert can expect strong winds through the morning and into the afternoon. Snow levels start relatively high and will plummet throughout the day. Higher elevations can expect accumulating snow with anywhere from 3-6 inches for parts of southern Deschutes County.

Someone broke into The Reptile Zone on Greenwood Avenue between 11:00 p.m. Sunday and 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The burglar stole up to $3,000 worth of inventory. It included two non-venomous snakes, a Pacman frog, several cages, two 40-gallon tanks, a tip jar with up to $60 inside and a baby rattlesnake.

Also taken: an all white, blue-eyed ball python named Casper. Read more and see more security camera video

A new Oregon law allows all 241 cities in the state, as well as Multnomah and Clackamas Counties, to apply for the authority to decide speed limits within their jurisdictions.

Cities in Central Oregon are tapping the brakes on making that decision.

“Local governments wanted the authority to change their speed limits. There were delays of as long as a year to try to get changes in just local speed limits, and this is going to help ease those delays,” ODOT Spokesman Don Hamilton told Central Oregon Daily News on Tuesday. Read more

Mt. Bachelor says everything is a go to open for skiing on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Little Pine and Pine Marten lifts are expected to be open for limited runs, the ski area said Tuesday.

The only thing that could impact the opening of both lifts will be the storm that rolled in Tuesday night and will continue Wednesday. The winds could have an effect. Read more

Winter sports are here and like most sports seasons, a referee shortage is already having an impact.

“Just like every sport, we could use more,” Central Oregon Basketball Officials Association Commissioner Mike Smith. “There are a bunch of tournaments this weekend that the schools want to include sub-varsity teams in their tournament, and we had to say no.”

Smith says even though the number of officials remained steady this season, it’s still not enough, leading to the decision to spread games out, playing on different days. Read more and learn how to become an official