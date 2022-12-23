Warmer temperatures on the way to Central Oregon after snow, freezing rain

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Many of us across Central Oregon are waking up to cold temperatures and slick surfaces. Snow showers Thursday turned into freezing rain overnight, which resulted in ice forming on cars and roads. Temperatures are starting well below the freezing mark in the teens and 20s.

Snow levels will rise throughout the day Friday, which will cause the wintry mix showers to change to rain. For Friday we have chances to see mixed showers and few sunbreaks.

A number of weather alerts are still in effect through Friday including a Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Warning, and Wind Chill Advisory.

If you are planning on traveling today be mindful that roads are icy and/or snowpacked. The Willamette Valley is waking up to icy conditions and some snow in parts of the Portland area. The mountain passes will see mixed showers change over to rain throughout the course of the weekend.

Daytime highs for Friday will peak in the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is around average and much warmer than where we topped out on Thursday.

Overnight we get a break from the showers before the next system arrives. Low temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s.

Saturday brings warmer daytime high temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and rain showers. Rain is likely to spread over the Cascades by the afternoon and evening. The mountains will see rain during this time as snow levels remain quite high and temperatures will be mild.

By the time we get to Christmas Day we can expect most of the showers to have moved to our northeast. We’ll see a dry day for Sunday with highs nearing 50 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Drive safely if you’re out and about this holiday weekend!