▶️ Wednesday Morning Forecast: Winter Storm Warning

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Temperatures will be more mild today as a system makes its way through the Pacific Northwest. Daytime highs top out in the 40s with overnight lows falling back into the teens and 20s. Snow levels begin around 4,000′ falling to below 2,600′ over the next 24 hours.

A Winter Storm Warning is in place for La Pine, Sunriver, Sisters and the Cascades. Traveling across the mountain passes will be a concern with strong winds, packed snow and low visibility. La Pine and Sunriver can expect snow to begin accumulating by the late morning and early afternoon. Anywhere from 3-6 inches is expected.

Strong winds arrived overnight gusting around 35 miles per hour for some locations in Central Oregon. Mt. Bachelor and the Cascades are seeing gusts around 70 miles per hour in some places this morning. Snow is accumulating up in the mountains and will continue to do so for the next few days. Anywhere from 2-3 feet of new snow is on tap.

Showers change over to snow overnight as snow levels and temperatures fall. We’ll be left with scattered snow showers on Thursday. Keep in mind roads look to be either snow covered or icy in the morning.

— Emily