▶️ Dangerously cold temperatures across Central Oregon through Thursday night

Dangerously cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night through Thursday night in Central Oregon. There is a wind chill advisory that goes into effect at 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. Snow moves into Central Oregon Thursday.

Several changes are expected through the rest of the week and during this holiday weekend. This big drop in temperatures will be short lived, but we will feel it. Wednesday’s lows will be in the single digits with some of us even falling below zero. Add in a light breeze and wind chill values will drop below zero.

RELATED: Your 7-Day forecast

RELATED: ODOT urges drivers to stay close to home as cold, snow, freezing rain hit

RELATED: A ‘lifesaver’: Propane heats the homeless during freezing temps

Thursday’s highs will be in the teens with some 20s and our next cold front moves into the Pacific Northwest. This means that snow will move over the Cascades and into Central Oregon by the midday and afternoon hours. Some light totals are expected from this system. However, more changes are on the way.

By Thursday night, snow levels will begin to rise. This means that snow will become a wintry mix, followed by rain. As snow levels rise, temperatures will follow suit. We will stay in an active weather pattern and highs will climb to near normal for this time of year and then well above average.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather alerts across the state. There is a Wind Chill Advisory that will go into effect 10:00 p.m. Wednesday until 10:00 a.m. Friday for parts of Central Oregon in our lower elevations. In this area, wind chill values will be below zero and could reach to 20-below.

A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Thursday night to Saturday night for the east slopes of the Cascades. 2-5 inches will be possible in higher elevations with some accumulating ice possible.

Throughout Central Oregon, winds are expected to become breezy at times.

Through the next seven days, roller coaster temperatures are expected with winds becoming breezy at times. After our blast of arctic air Thursday, rising snow levels and warming temperatures are expected. During this time, our active weather pattern will continue with daily rain chances through this weekend.

So, our cold snap will not last for very long with temperatures warming above normal by this Christmas weekend. Highs will climb into the 40s with some 50s and we could see some rain/snow showers on Christmas Eve.