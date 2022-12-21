▶️ Get ready for bitter cold the next couple of nights

by Emily Kirk | Central Oregon Daily News

Temperatures will be around average Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s and lower 40s. We’ll see a cold breeze out of the north gusting around 10 to 15 miles per hour.

A Wind Chill Advisory goes into effect Wednesday night and lasts through Friday morning. Bitter cold temps settle in Thursday morning, daytime highs for Thursday will struggle to get out of the teens, and overnight lows will be frigid once again Friday morning.

RELATED: Freezing rain and snow snarl travel in Pacific Northwest

Shower chances hold off until midday Thursday when we’ll see snow at first, changing over to a rain/snow mix overnight resulting in icy surfaces, then we’ll see a wintry mix Friday. Snow levels start low on Thursday and climb rapidly as we warm through the weekend.

Be safe and be prepared for changing conditions ahead of the holiday weekend!