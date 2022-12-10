▶️ Heavy mountain snow and lingering showers through the weekend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Snow is moving through Central Oregon with some wintry mix in lower elevations. This cold front will bring accumulation to many of us with heavy mountain snow with lingering showers through this weekend.

Across the tri-county area, rain and snow showers will transition fully to snow with some accumulations expected through Friday night. Highs across Central Oregon were near or below normal.

Friday’s cold front is the second of back-to-back systems. Heavy mountain snow is expected to continue with some accumulation in our lower elevations. Others will not see much at all in the way of snow totals.

Friday night and into Saturday, winds will be gusty with blowing and drifting snow possible. This cold front will stall out over the region and redevelop during the next couple days.

The National Weather Service has issued a series of winter weather alerts for this system. There is a Winter Storm Warning until 4 p.m. Saturday for the east slopes of the Cascades. In this area, snow totals of 6-12 inches are expected above 4,500 feet with up to four inches in lower elevations.

There is a Winter Weather Advisory until 4:00 p.m. Saturday for the eastern half of our tri-county area. In this area, snow totals of 4-6 inches are expected with a light glaze of ice possible.

Throughout Central Oregon, gusty winds are expected and could reach to 45 mph or more.

As this cold front begins to break apart, redevelopment is expected. A “spin off low” will form over the coastline and move south. Meanwhile, a secondary, weaker cold front will develop and also move south, through our tri-county area on Sunday.

By Monday, this entire event will be wrapping up with a few more snow showers and in/out clouds.

Through the next seven days, roller coaster temperatures are expected through the weekend with 30s and 40s. Saturday will be the warmest day out of the next seven as temperatures climb to near normal for this time of the year with rain/snow showers. Sunday and Monday will bring progressively colder temperatures.

A weaker cold front will move through our region Tuesday night and Wednesday. This will bring some snow showers and much colder temperatures in its wake.