BPRD closes pools, cancels activities as wildfire smoke worsens Monday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The smoke filling the skies over Central Oregon Monday morning are coming as the result of several fires. That’s leading to a number of outdoor activities to be canceled or moved.

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quallity has issued an air quality advisory for Deschutes, Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties.

DEQ says the smoke affecting Deschutes County is from the Bedrock Fire burning in the Willamette National Forest. The smoke will be worst overnight and in the early morning hours.

Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist Scott Elnes said a weather front moving in will make the haze worse into the afternoon. More haze is expected Tuesday.

Bend Park and Recreation District announced that all pools at Juniper and Larkspur fitness centers were closed Monday. BPRD was also cancelling and modifying some classes and registration programs. The public was urged to check schedules before leaving for an activity.

RELATED: People living in Bend’s Hunnell area get 2 more days due to wildfire smoke

RELATED: Simnasho Fire on Warm Springs Reservation at 1,249 acres, 40% contained

Other BPRD changes Monday include:

Outdoor Recreation Programs and Camps Intro to Wilderness Survival is canceled. Crafter’s Camp is relocating to Redmond. Riley Ranch Nature Camp is relocating to Ponderosa Elementary. Cougar Camp will move indoors to Aspen Hall.

Sports Camps Apex soccer cancelled. NPJ Sand Volleyball camp cancelled. Skyhawks multisport camp cancelled. Junior Golf lessons cancelled. SoccerJrs cancelled. Tennis camp cancelled for morning. Check back hourly.

Conditions are being monitored regularly.

Check schedules before leaving to attend an activity.

Check back regularly.

Here is a quick update on the multiple fires in the region as of 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Simnasho Fire

Warm Springs Reservation

1,249 acres; 40% contained

Golden Fire

Klamath County

2,052 acres; 0% contained

Bedrock Fire

Willamette National Forest

573 acres; 0% containment

Flat Fire

Curry County

22,066 acres; 3% contained

Newell Road Fire