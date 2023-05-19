▶️ Your video and photos: Central Oregon thunder, lightning and rainbows

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

You’d have to be in a soundproof dungeon not to have heard or seen the thunder and lighting rolling through the High Desert Thursday night.

Here are just some of the images you sent us via weather@centraloregondaily.com and info@centraloregondaily.com.

The video above was taken from northeast Bend, looking east. You can make out the double rainbow with a vertical lightning strike going through it.

Jesse Jerome Blythe messaged this to us on Instagram — a super slo-mo of the lightning moving across the sky.

Next, we see lightning strike behind Pilot Butte courtesy of Bill Breneman.

Back to northeast Bend, where Kristina Grubb snapped this beauty.

Eddie DeBoy got another great shot of it from the Pilot Butte neighborhood.

And Stacy Abena sent us this side-by-side rainbow and lightning bolt.

Our former Central Oregon Daily News colleague Allen Martin sent us this hail video from Three Rivers.

And some more hail from La Pine, courtesty of T.G.

Thanks to Phyllis Van Etten for showing us a glorious rainbow behind Old Glory.

Heidi Hadley brings us Rey, enjoying the weather from Dayspring Drive Park.