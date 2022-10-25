▶️ Wintry rain-snow mix expected Tuesday night as active weather continues

by Dorrell Wenninger

Across Central Oregon on Monday night, we are still in an active weather pattern. A little bit more precipitation is falling in the mountains and in our lower elevations, but we have a lot of cloud cover.

It has been breezy and this active weather pattern is nowhere near over yet.

When we look out to the passes, we do see wet roadways as of Monday afternoon, but we don’t see too much accumulation on the surface. That’s because road temperatures are just a little too high as well as those air temperatures.

But when we look at satellite and radar, we do see the showers continuing to fall. A little bit of what feel through the weekend continues to melt as this cold front pushes through.

For Monday night, we see the snow levels really start to fall, dropping back down to where some more accumulation is going to be possible in the mountains and a little bit of snow for some of our lower elevations. But Monday afternoon, we’re in the 50s with a couple of areas in the 40s and even 61 degrees in Warm Springs.

But here through the next couple of days, we have this active weather pattern continuing. By Tuesday, our next front is already rolling in. And as it pushes closer to the High Desert, we have more clouds pushing in and then temperatures top out in the 50s with a few 40s.

By Tuesday night, rain and snow showers make wintry mix.

Then it gets chilly for Wednesday — and Thursday, we’re back into a warming pattern a little bit. What’s happening is a ridge of high pressure is building into the Pacific Northwest, slowing down our next cold front. And so some showers are possible, but most of that’s going to be staying in the higher elevations.

Our forecast model does keep some scattered light showers here through Monday night. And by Tuesday, in and out clouds are expected.

A warm front pushes through that ridge of high pressure builds and then rain and snow work their way to the Cascades. And it takes a little bit of time before it pushes through the area by Tuesday night, going into Wednesday. And then all together by Thursday, that’s the one that’s going to be slowing down as it gets a little closer to the High Desert.

Between now and then, most of us get wet. A little bit of snow is expected. We are looking at 30s with some 20s out there.