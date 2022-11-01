▶️ Snow returns to the High Desert with ‘mish-mash’ of rain

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

As the calendar turns to November, many Central Oregonians woke up Tuesday to the first lower-elevation snowfall of the season. Others were getting rain.

Meteorologist Scott Elnes called what we were seeing a “mish-mash” thanks to a very large system bringing a lot of activity to the area.

The video above was recorded around 6:00 a.m. in a northeast Bend neighborhood. Snow was continuing to fall more than an hour later, with accumulations appearing on roads and sidewalks.

Many of those who didn’t get snow were getting rain instead. Madras had reported almost 0.3 inches of rain in 24 hours as of 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Elnes says he expects winds to not be too bad during the day, although there may be some gusts up to about 15 mph.

Elnes says there will be a few breaks in the clouds Tuesday night, but more snow is expected — mainly for the mountains — on Wednesday.

There will be a warm front coming through Thursday and Friday, but a wintry mix returns on Sunday.