School district closures, delays due to weather

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Due to the weather and icy road conditions, some schools are closing or delaying classes Wednesday, Jan. 17. The full list is below.

BEND-LA PINE SCHOOL DISTRICT: CLOSED

REDMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

JEFFERSON COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT 509J: CLOSED

TRINITY LUTHERAN: CLOSED

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

SAINT FRANCIS OF ASSISI CATHOLIC SCHOOL: CLOSED

BEND/LA PINE HEAD START: CANCELLED

REDMOND/PRINEVILLE HEAD START: 2-HOUR DELAY

SISTERS SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

COCC: CLASSES BEFORE 10 A.M. CANCELLED

EASTMONT SCHOOL: CLOSED

CULVER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-HOUR DELAY

CASCADES ACADEMY: CLOSED

OSU CASCADES: WILL OPEN AT 11 A.M.

REDMOND PROFICIENCY ACADEMY: CLOSED

No other school districts have announced closures or delays as of 6:20 a.m.