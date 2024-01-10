Bend-La Pine School District closed; Other districts on 2-hour delay

All Bend-La Pine District schools are closed Wednesday due to weather conditions. Due to the school closure, all after-school activities, including scheduled practices and games, are canceled.
East Bend, Healy Heights, Westside, South Bend, JCJ, Coach and Finley Head Start programs are canceled.
Redmond and Prineville Head Start classes are on a 2 hour delay
REDMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay
JEFFERSON COUNTY 509-J SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay
CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay
SISTERS SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay
CULVER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay
TRINITY LUTHERAN: Closed
ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISSI SCHOOL: Closed
CENTRAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: CLOSED
REDMOND PROFFICIENCY ACADEMY: 2-hour delay
CASCADES ACADEMY: Closed
All Central Oregon Community College classes closed.
OSU CASCADES: Closed
We have no reports from other districts as of 6:30 a.m.