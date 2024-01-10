Bend-La Pine School District closed; Other districts on 2-hour delay

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

All Bend-La Pine District schools are closed Wednesday due to weather conditions. Due to the school closure, all after-school activities, including scheduled practices and games, are canceled.

East Bend, Healy Heights, Westside, South Bend, JCJ, Coach and Finley Head Start programs are canceled.

Redmond and Prineville Head Start classes are on a 2 hour delay

REDMOND SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay

JEFFERSON COUNTY 509-J SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay

CROOK COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay

SISTERS SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay

CULVER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2-hour delay

TRINITY LUTHERAN: Closed

ST. FRANCIS OF ASSISSI SCHOOL: Closed

CENTRAL CHRISTIAN SCHOOL: CLOSED

REDMOND PROFFICIENCY ACADEMY: 2-hour delay

CASCADES ACADEMY: Closed

All Central Oregon Community College classes closed.

OSU CASCADES: Closed

We have no reports from other districts as of 6:30 a.m.