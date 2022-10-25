▶️ Lace up the skates: Ice season begins at Bend Pavilion

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation opened ice season at The Pavilion Tuesday after some late summer-like weather put a hold on the season.

The Pavilion will be open from pre-dawn to late night, seven days a week, through April — weather permitting, BPRD said.

Activities include public open skate opportunities and the return of adult and youth hockey leagues. Weekly schedules are available at this link.

RELATED: Not cold enough for Pavilion ice, Bend hockey team practices at park

RELATED: Bend Park and Rec announces 3-day winter registration dates, tech upgrades

All public skate sessions are drop-in with rental skates available and no reservation needed. Skaters are encouraged to bring their helmet or borrow one at The Pavilion.

The Pavilion is offering ice season passes for unlimited public skate session use along with options for multi-visit passes and single-visit entrance. Season passes purchased before Nov. 1 receive 10% off. Also, BPRD says fitness/swim pass holders will get $3 off open skate sessions.

Youth and adult hockey programs, curling and skate lessons begin this week along with hockey clinics and specialized ice times for hockey and curling. Many programs that run from now through December are nearly full with limited availability, BPRD said. You can register at https://register.bendparksandrec.org.

A second session of ice skating and sports programs, offered from January to March, will open for registration beginning on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 6:00 a.m.