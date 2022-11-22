▶️ Mt. Bachelor opening later than planned for ski season

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Mt. Bachelor says their opening day for ski season, originally set for the day after Thanksgiving, will be pushed back a few days.

The resort says the snow forecast for early next week is giving them a new target date of Wednesday.

“If we receive the forecasted snow expected next week, we will look to open Little Pine lift and Pine Marten lift or Red Chair next Wednesday (the) 30th and hoping for Skyliner and Sunrise lifts by next weekend,” Johnny Sereni, Director of Marketing and Communications at Mt. Bachelor, said in a statement.

In the meantime, Mt. Bachelor announced activities for what it is calling Thanks-jibbing from Friday through Sunday.

“For Thanks-jibbing weekend, the West Village base area will be open for retail shopping, equipment rental, food, and beverage, as well as the Chipmunk lift and the hike park for skiers and riders. Guests will be treated to giveaways, food specials, and music. Mt Bachelor will be closed Monday and Tuesday to prepare for opening,” Mt. Bachelor said. “Conditions permitting, Chipmunk lift will be in operation from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Friday to Sunday, providing access to beginner terrain for skiers and riders. There will be no cost to use the lift, however a lift ticket must be procured from the ticket office if you don’t already have a valid pass. General parking in the West Village lot is free, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis”

Mt. Hood Meadows announced Monday that it won’t be operating lifts this weekend, but is hoping to do so next week.