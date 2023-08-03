Red Flag Warning for much of Central Oregon for ‘abundant lightning’

A red flag warning has been issued for portions of Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties from 11:00 a.m. Thursday through 11:00 p.m. Friday due to what the National Weather Service says will be “abundant lightning.” That means an increased risk of new fires to start over the next couple of days.
Affected areas include the following fire weather zones (see map below):
- Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest (Minus Sisters Ranger District)
- Zone 640 Central Oregon Mountains
- Zone 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains
- Zone 644 Central Blue Mountains
- Zone 645 Wallowa District
In addition, NWS says outflow winds gusting 25 to 35 mph could cause erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.
>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.
RELATED: Central Oregon human-caused fires already set to pass last year’s total
RELATED: 7-Day Forecast