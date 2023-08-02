Fire Weather Watch for much of Central Oregon as thunderstorms forecast

NWS says monsoon moisture and instability will arrive Thursday and Friday, resulting in a 20-50% chance of thunderstorms. Those storms will be limited to the higher mountain terrain next weekend.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning – Friday evening for abundant lighting. Affected areas include the following fire weather zones (see map below):

Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest (Minus Sisters Ranger District)

Zone 640 Central Mountains

Zone 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains

Zone 644 Central Blue Mountains

Zone 645 Wallowa District

In addition, NWS says outflow winds gusting 25 to 35 mph could cause erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.