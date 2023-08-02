Fire Weather Watch for much of Central Oregon as thunderstorms forecast

The National Weather Service is warning of an increased chance of thunderstorms to end the week in the Central and Eastern Oregon mountains, which could start new fires. Much of Central Oregon will be under a Fire Weather Watch.
NWS says monsoon moisture and instability will arrive Thursday and Friday, resulting in a 20-50% chance of thunderstorms. Those storms will be limited to the higher mountain terrain next weekend.
A Fire Weather Watch is in effect from Thursday morning – Friday evening for abundant lighting. Affected areas include the following fire weather zones (see map below):
- Zone 611 Deschutes National Forest (Minus Sisters Ranger District)
- Zone 640 Central Mountains
- Zone 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains
- Zone 644 Central Blue Mountains
- Zone 645 Wallowa District
In addition, NWS says outflow winds gusting 25 to 35 mph could cause erratic fire behavior on pre-existing fires.