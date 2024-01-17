Freezing rain turns Central Oregon roads into ice rinks

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Freezing rain began falling across Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, quickly turning highways, streets and roundabouts into ice rinks.

The rain started falling at about 3:00 p.m. Within an hour, staffers inside the Central Oregon Daily newsroom were hearing reports from friends and family about how the streets were nearly difficult to navigate, and some hills were nearly impossible to traverse.

One driver told us around 4:30 p.m. she was in a huge backup on Brookswood Blvd. just south of Power Road in Bend, as seen in the image above. She said it took her 50 minutes just to get from downtown to that point.

RELATED: Your 7-day forecast

The National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of Central Oregon until 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, calling for some snow but at least 0.1 inches of freezing rain.

Similar problems are being reported around the state. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed a 47-mile stretch of Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River due to winter driving conditions.