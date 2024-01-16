First the snow, now the ice: Freezing rain expected in Central Oregon

Adding to all the snow left over from the weekend, a round of freezing rain is expected to hit Central Oregon starting Tuesday night, bringing with it a chance of very slick roads.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 4:00 p.m. Tuesday to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, calling for another inch of snow and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch.
The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Weather Advisories from 1:00 p.m Tuesday to 10:00 p.m. Wednesday for the east slopes of the Cascades. It calls for 5-to-9 inches of snow with gusts up to 60mph and the potential for 0.2-inches of ice accumulation.
Central Oregon Daily News Chief Meteorologist Dorrell Wenninger says areas of freezing rain will lead to the potential for 0.1 to 0.2 inches of ice. Daily chances of precipitation are on the way with winds becoming breezy at times and some winter storm impacts are expected through the next few days.
“More freezing fog is expected. Where this lifts and dissipates Tuesday, we are likely to reach through the 20s and into the 30s. However, some of our tri-county area will not get that much warming where lingering clouds inhibit a warmup,” Wenninger said. “The good news is that Tuesday’s system will bring a warm front through the High Desert before it fizzles out, leaving moisture over the region.”
“A reinforcing cold front will move into the Pacific Northwest Wednesday before also fizzling out.”