▶️ First Central Oregon snow of the season draws a crowd

Central Oregon’s October fever broke Saturday morning as a dose of wintry weather blew into the Cascades ending weeks of unseasonably warm temperatures.

There were plenty of people itching to play in the first snow of the season.

We went up to Dutchman Flat Sno-Park and Mount Bachelor’s West Village to check in with those braving the conditions.

