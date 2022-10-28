Police: Stabbing at Bend warming shelter leads to arrest

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A man was arrested Thursday after police say he stabbed another man at a Bend warming shelter.

Bend Police say they got a call just after 7:00 p.m. about a stabbing at 275 NE 2nd Street.

Police say the suspect, 35-year-old Manuel Alejandro Garcia Martinez, confronted the 28-year-old victim for allegedly going through Martinez’s belongings and stabbed him in the chest with a box knife.

The victim was taken to St. Charles with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Martinez was arrested and booked into the Deschutes County Jail on 2nd degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

