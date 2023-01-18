Bend, Warm Springs receive NEA arts grants

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend and Warm Springs are two of the Oregon communities getting some of the $450,000 in Arts Projects and Challenge America grants from the National Endowment of the Arts.

Tananawit in Warm Springs is getting $10,000 from the Challenge America awards. BendFilm, Inc. is getting $20,000 in Arts Projects awards.

“Art plays a critical role in enriching our lives, and it’s important that we give the artists in our communities the support they need to keep delivering their crafts and bringing communities together,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.. “I’m pleased to see these funds coming to Oregon’s artists, and I will continue to advocate for the investments we need to have a successful and thriving arts industry and community across the nation.”

In a statement, Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. said the Challenge America program offers support primarily to small organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved groups and communities with rich and dynamic artistic and cultural contributions to share.

Challenge America awards coming to Oregon:

Immigrant Story in Beaverton: $10,000

Oregon Arts Watch in Portland: $10,000

Elderberry Wisdom Farm in Salem: $10,000

Tananawit in Warm Springs: $10,000

Arts Projects awards coming to Oregon: