Bend, Warm Springs receive NEA arts grants

Bend and Warm Springs are two of the Oregon communities getting some of the $450,000 in Arts Projects and Challenge America grants from the National Endowment of the Arts.
Tananawit in Warm Springs is getting $10,000 from the Challenge America awards. BendFilm, Inc. is getting $20,000 in Arts Projects awards.
“Art plays a critical role in enriching our lives, and it’s important that we give the artists in our communities the support they need to keep delivering their crafts and bringing communities together,” said Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.. “I’m pleased to see these funds coming to Oregon’s artists, and I will continue to advocate for the investments we need to have a successful and thriving arts industry and community across the nation.”
In a statement, Merkley and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore. said the Challenge America program offers support primarily to small organizations for projects that extend the reach of the arts to underserved groups and communities with rich and dynamic artistic and cultural contributions to share.
Challenge America awards coming to Oregon:
- Immigrant Story in Beaverton: $10,000
- Oregon Arts Watch in Portland: $10,000
- Elderberry Wisdom Farm in Salem: $10,000
- Tananawit in Warm Springs: $10,000
Arts Projects awards coming to Oregon:
- University of Oregon in Eugene (on behalf of Museum of Natural and Cultural History): $45,000
- Western Arts Alliance in Portland: $45,000
- Young Audiences of Oregon & SW Washington in Portland: $40,000
- Comunidad y Herencia Cultural in Springfield: $30,000
- Profile Theatre Project in Portland: $30,000
- Lane Arts Council in Eugene: $25,000
- Portland Opera in Portland: $25,000
- BendFilm, Inc. in Bend: $20,000
- Oregon Symphony in Portland: $20,000
- Portland Japanese Garden in Portland: $20,000
- DanceAbility International in Eugene: $15,000
- Portland Playhouse in Portland: $15,000
- Boom Arts, Inc. in Portland: $10,000
- Eugene Concert Choir in Eugene: $ $10,000
- NW Dance Project in Portland: $10,000
- Oregon Ballet Theatre (OBT) in Portland: $10,000
- Portland Institute for Contemporary Art (PICA) in Portland: $10,000
- Portland Youth Philharmonic Association (PYP) in Portland: $10,000
- Triangle Productions in Portland: $10,000
- White Bird in Portland: $10,000