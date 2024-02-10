▶️ Bend woman gets 25 years for crash that killed Warm Springs woman, 2 teens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman was sentenced Friday to 25 years in prison for a collision on Highway 26 that killed a woman and two teens from Warm Springs in 2022.

Audrey McHugh, 30, pleaded no contest this week to charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence. She could have faced as much as 61 years and $1.1 million fine.

The November 16, 2022, crash killed Jessica Johnson, 15; Jesiah Johnson, 13; and their aunt, Saralee Spino-McCormack, 29.

RELATED: Bend woman charged in head-on crash that killed Warm Springs woman, 2 teens