Bend woman pleads guilty in crash that killed Warm Springs woman, 2 teens

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend woman pleaded guilty Monday to three counts of second-degree manslaughter for a head-on crash that killed a woman and two teens from Warm Springs last November, according to Jefferson County court records.

Audry Cooper McHugh, 30, is charged in the deaths of Saralee Spino-McCormack, 29; Jessica Johnson, 14; and Jesiah Johnson, 13.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened on Nov. 16, 2022, at about 7:40 p.m. near milepost 114, which is near the airport.

RELATED: Bend woman charged in head-on crash that killed Warm Springs woman, 2 teens

OSP said a preliminary investigation found that a Toyota Tacoma, driven by McHugh was passing several vehicles in the fog when it collided with a westbound gold Chevrolet Malibu, driven by Spino-McCormack.

Spino-McCormack and Jesiah Johnson, who was a passenger in the Malibu, died at the scene. Jessica Johnson died later at the hospital.

A hearing on the new pleas is set for Oct. 30.

McHugh previously pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree and three counts of second-degree manslaughter plus a DUII charge.