3 caught after shoplifting $2,500 in merchandise from Bend Walmart, police say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Three people were arrested Tuesday after police say they walked out of the Bend Walmart with two full shopping carts of merchandise they didn’t pay for, worth more than $2,500.

Bend Police said officers responded to the Walmart around 1:21 p.m. Tuesday. Loss prevention at the store said two customers loaded the merchandise into a white pickup with a brown tarp on the back.

Officers stopped the vehicle at Robal Road and Highway 20. Police say they arrested Dorthy Jean James, 34, Jessica Arlene Tufti, 32 and Wade Daily Bennett, 32, all of Warm Springs. Police said Bennett tried hiding underneath some of the merchandise in the vehicle.

The merchandise was returned to Walmart, totaling $2,547.59. A photo from Bend Police shows some of the recovered items include tools, car speakers, laundry detergent, a mini fridge and more.

RELATED: Sisters man arrested in string of thefts; Deputies looking for more victims

RELATED: Bend trailer theft caught on Ring video camera

James and Bennett are also suspects in shoplifting cases in Redmond, police said, and James had a warrant out of Jefferson County.

Police said the vehicle and suspect descriptions matched an earlier theft at Winco in Bend. A woman there allegedly tried to wheel out a shopping cart full of goods. Police said $341 in merchandise was recovered in that case.

All three were booked into the Deschutes County Jail on theft and criminal conspiracy charges.