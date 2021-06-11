Bend Walmart hosts job fair to fill 400+ positions

Walmart is hiring for more than 400 positions in the Central Oregon area.
In an effort to fill those openings, the Bend Walmart and Express Employment Professionals have teamed up to hold a job fair in the Bend Walmart parking lot on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At the fair, applicants can learn about job openings and interview in-person or even from the comfort of their vehicle.
Whether you’re looking for a full-time position or part-time work, Express Employment Professionals can help place people in a wide range of jobs that meet a person’s employment goals.
Some positions available include:
Assemblers
Maintenance Mechanics
Machine Operators
Welders
Forklift Operators
Warehouse Workers
Shipping/Receiving Clerks
Delivery Drivers
Customer Services
Administrative Assistants
Counter Sales
Staff Accountants
Marketing Specialists
Outside Sales
Bookkeepers
Engineers
You can find the job fair in the Bend Walmart parking lot at 20120 Pinebrook Blvd., Bend, OR 97702.