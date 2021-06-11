Bend Walmart hosts job fair to fill 400+ positions

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Walmart is hiring for more than 400 positions in the Central Oregon area.

In an effort to fill those openings, the Bend Walmart and Express Employment Professionals have teamed up to hold a job fair in the Bend Walmart parking lot on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

At the fair, applicants can learn about job openings and interview in-person or even from the comfort of their vehicle.

Whether you’re looking for a full-time position or part-time work, Express Employment Professionals can help place people in a wide range of jobs that meet a person’s employment goals.

Some positions available include:

Assemblers

Maintenance Mechanics

Machine Operators

Welders

Forklift Operators

Warehouse Workers

Shipping/Receiving Clerks

Delivery Drivers

Customer Services

Administrative Assistants

Counter Sales

Staff Accountants

Marketing Specialists

Outside Sales

Bookkeepers

Engineers

You can find the job fair in the Bend Walmart parking lot at 20120 Pinebrook Blvd., Bend, OR 97702.