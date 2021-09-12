Bend Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises $56K

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A couple hundred people took to the paths along the Deschutes River in Bend on Saturday to raise awareness and remember those lost to Alzheimer’s.

The fundraiser supported the Oregon and Southwest Washington chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Many of those who came out had been touched in some way by the disease, like Barbara McCown, who lost her mother and five of her aunts and uncles.

“The hope for the future, for our family and so many other families. I’ve had lots of friends who’ve been affected by it too, we just want to get rid of it,” McCown said.

Two hundred people registered to participate in person or virtually.

They raised more than $56,000 to fund programs that support those dealing with or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s and dementia.