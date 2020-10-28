▶️ Bend voters appear conflicted on $190M transportation bond measure

By MEGHAN GLOVA

CENTRAL OREGON DAILY NEWS

When Central Oregon Daily asked voters how they voted for the transportation bond, 32 people said they voted for it, while 18 said they voted against.

“The money should come from multiple sources, not just home owners,” one voter said.

Others were concerned over traffic. “I just think there’s a lot of congestion,” one voter said.

If approved, the bond would consist of projects to improve citywide traffic flow, including bike lanes, east-west connections, high traffic areas throughout Bend and sidewalks to improve neighborhood safety.

While the majority we spoke with today said they voted for the bond, some of those voters still have concerns.

“I don’t like it, but we need better east-west repairs,” one voter said.

“My concern is sometimes a 10-year plan sounds great, but it’s over a 20 year period,” another voter said.

Projects would include improvements on the Reed Market corridor, 3rd Street, Butler Market and Empire Avenue.

The bond would not lead to an increase in homeowner property taxes until 2022.