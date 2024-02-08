Work continues on upgrading Bend’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon chapter of Vietnam Veterans of America continued its work on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at the Deschutes Memorial Gardens Thursday, laying down concrete for retaining walls around the memorial.

The veterans started the beautification process in December to make the gardens more ADA accessible and more welcoming for those wanting to visit.

“The veterans that I know really appreciate what’s being done. We hope the community will appreciate it as much as a couple of us vets,” said Bill Gabriel, board member for Vietnam Veterans of America.

Their work is far from finished. The plan also calls for laying pavers and grass.

They plan to rededicate the memorial at the end of March.