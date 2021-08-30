Bend veterinarians donate CT scan to injured golden eagle

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Animal Emergency and Speciality Center (BAE) donated a computed tomography (CT) scan for an injured golden eagle in the care of Bend’s wildlife hospital, Think Wild, on Sunday.

The hospital had been caring for the bird since May 14, after a rescuer found it struggling along a road near Tumalo.

The Think Wild staff performed X-rays of their own and found that the eagle had a left ulna, or wing “forearm” fracture.

After nearly a month of medications, wearing a wing wrap, and physical therapy, the eagle was still unable to fly on its own.

Dr. Naomi Kitagaki and Dr. Adam Stone of BAE offered the scan for the eagle, valued at over $1,300, in order to determine the best course of action and to help educate the staff members of both BAE and Think Wild in wildlife veterinary care.

“We were ecstatic for the opportunity to help both a great organization and a magnificent creature,” said Dr. Stone. “Many veterinarians become interested in the profession through their connection with wildlife, so we felt passionate about assisting Think Wild’s cause.

“We hope that this experience will be the beginning of a wonderful collaborative relationship between Think Wild and BAE.”

The hour-long CT scan and procedure went smoothly, and the Exotic Animal Medicine Service (EAMS) at the North Carolina State College of Veterinary Medicine donated a free review of the results.

“We’re lucky to have the capability to pursue advanced diagnostics and develop this partnership with Bend Animal Emergency,” said Dr. Acevedo. “With all of the energy and time we have put into treating this eagle, we hope for a good outcome.

“Even if we have to make a tough call if he is non-releasable, we have done everything medically possible to give him the best chance and hope to continue doing so for all local wildlife.”

Golden Eagles are large, soaring raptors that are common in Oregon east of the Cascade Range, and are protected in the United States by the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Act.

Think Wild’s wildlife hotline, (541) 241-8680, is available seven days a week from 8 AM to 5 PM.

Think Wild is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, and tax-deductible donations can be made at www.thinkwildco.org/donate or mailed to PO Box 5093 Bend, OR 97708.