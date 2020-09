More than 1,800 photographers submit photos and a Bend woman comes out on top.

Bend resident Sue Dougherty won the Audubon Award for the best picture in the professional photographer category for 2019.

It’s a single, stunning image that was picked out of more than 6,000 photos.

Allen Schauffler spoke with the winning photographer about the bird, the moment, the picture and the importance of honoring wildlife.